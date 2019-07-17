Clear

2019 Alabama Honor Prom to be held in Madison

The Honor Prom is also a fundraiser for the Trip of Honor: Battle of the Bulge.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

The group Forever Young Senior Veterans is hosting the 2019 Honor Prom On Saturday, July 27th. The group's main mission is to return veterans, 65 year and older, to where they once fought. The Alabama Honor Prom is a time for the community to show its support for veterans by throwing them a fun party. The funds from the prom will help send Battle of the Bulge veterans back to Belgium to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle. The Honor Prom July 27th starts at 5:30 pm until 10:30 pm at the Insanity Entertainment Complex in Madison. For information on ticket prices, visit http://www.foreveryoungvets.org/honor-prom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events