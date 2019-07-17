2019 Alabama Honor Prom to be held in Madison

The group Forever Young Senior Veterans is hosting the 2019 Honor Prom On Saturday, July 27th. The group's main mission is to return veterans, 65 year and older, to where they once fought. The Alabama Honor Prom is a time for the community to show its support for veterans by throwing them a fun party. The funds from the prom will help send Battle of the Bulge veterans back to Belgium to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle. The Honor Prom July 27th starts at 5:30 pm until 10:30 pm at the Insanity Entertainment Complex in Madison. For information on ticket prices, visit http://www.foreveryoungvets.org/honor-prom.