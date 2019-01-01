2018 NYE saw more DUI arrests than 2017

The Huntsville Police Department arrested 4 poeple suspected of driving under the influence on New Year's Eve in 2018 compared to 2 in 2017, but overall they've seen the number of people drinking and driving over the holidays go down.

Carmelo Parasiliti and his friends were out and about on New Year's Eve celebrating, "Had some drinks. Had a good night and we Ubered back to our friends place and had a safe night out and a safe way home," said Parasiliti.

Uber was how they avoided drinking and driving, but not everyone is that responsible. The risk of other drunk drivers was still on their minds.

Police told WAAY 31 they saw many drivers Monday night utilize Uber and designated drivers to get home safe, which is a trend over the past few years. They attribute the trend to national anti-drunk driving campaigns and the ease of using car services like Uber.

Parasiliti told WAAY 31 even with the trend leaning towards more people being responsible the threat of drunk drivers is always something to think about, "Can't control everybody though. You hope that everybody's educated enough to be responsible," said Parasiliti.

Police said this trend is not just for New Year's Eve celebrations. They've seen it for other major holidays like the 4th of July as well.