2018 Madison Christmas Parade cancelled due to weather

The parade has not been rescheduled.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 4:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 4:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The annual Madison Christmas Parade that was scheduled this coming Saturday has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

“We realize this is a disappointment for everyone involved; however, with a 100% rain forecast we would rather err on the side of caution” Paul Finley, the mayor of Madison, said.

