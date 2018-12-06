2018 Madison Christmas Parade cancelled due to weather

The annual Madison Christmas Parade that was scheduled this coming Saturday has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
“We realize this is a disappointment for everyone involved; however, with a 100% rain forecast we would rather err on the side of caution” Paul Finley, the mayor of Madison, said.
