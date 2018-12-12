2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

As we approach the busiest stretch of the holiday season, the clock is ticking for anyone who is sending gifts to out-of-town friends and family.

To make sure your packages arrive safely and on time, shipping companies are making sure you know their deadlines for holiday shipping.

We’ve compiled the deadlines for some of the big companies below:

USPS: (Continental U.S.)



Using USPS Retail Ground, ship by Friday, December 14.

Using First-Class Mail Service, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using Priority Mail Service, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using Priority Mail Express Service, ship by Saturday, December 22.

For more information, click here.

FedEx:

Using FedEx Ground, ship by Monday, December 17.

Using FedEx Home Delivery, ship by Monday, December 17.

Using FedEx Express Saver, ship by Wednesday, December 19.

Using FedEx 2Day, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using FedEx Overnight, ship by Friday, December 21.

For more information, click here.





UPS:

Using UPS 3-Day Select, ship by Tuesday, December 18.

Using UPS 2nd Day Air, ship by Thursday, December 20.

Using UPS Next Day Air, ship by Friday, December 21.

For more information, click here.



Amazon:

Using Free Shipping, order by Friday, December 14.

Using Standard Shipping, order by Monday, December 17.

Using Two-Day Shipping, order by Saturday, December 22.

Using One-Day Shipping, order by Sunday, December 23.

Using Same-Day Delivery, order by specific cut-off on Monday, December 24. (in select cities)

Using Two-Hour Delivery, order by specific cut-off on Monday, December 24. (in select cities)

For more information, click here.