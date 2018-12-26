Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2018 Capital One Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Catching up with the Tide leading up to the big game Saturday.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 8:43 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

WAAY 31 Sports Director Lynden Blake and Sports Reporter Lauren Cavasinni are in Miami from Wednesday, December 26 to Sunday, December 30. 

Day One of preparing for the Orange Bowl consisted of Alabama's press conference, then practice, and bringing you all the coverage we can from down in Miami. Be sure to keep up with us during the week!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events