Clear

2018 AHSAA Playoffs Round 2 scores and highlights

Scores from North Alabama teams

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 10:50 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Round two is finished. See which North Alabama teams push through to round three. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events