20 arrested in DeKalb County saturation operation

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 20 people were arrested on a variety of charges during a Monday saturation operation in the county.

Deputies, investigators and narcotics agents were part of the increased patrols in Cartersville, Ider, Henagar, Powell, Geraldine, Crossville, Painter, Whiton, and Kilpatrick, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman

Here are the names of the people who were arrested and their charges:

Sledge Ashia (28 of Trenton, Georgia): Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

Jessica Bachelor (33 of Albertville): Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 4th Degree

Donald Baldwin (45 of Dawson): Outstanding Warrant for Marshall County

Pamela Baldwin (37 of Langston): Outstanding Warrant in DeKalb County

Darrick Betz (45 of Dawson): Failure to Appear Warrants (x2)

Amber Bradshaw (23 of Cedar Bluff): Failure to Appear Warrants

Joel Contreras (28 of Albertville): Warrant for Resisting Arrest, Warrant for Disorderly Conduct, Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Alex Corona (28 of Albertville): Warrant for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Amber Cornelius (40 of Dawson): Failure to Appear Warrant for Forgery (x5)

Preston Early (35 of Flat Rock): Warrant for an Outside Agency

Francisco Miquel Manuel (18 of Fort Payne): DUI - Alcohol

Carla Osteen (36 of Dawson): DUI – Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brooklyn Richards (26 of Albertville): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher Richey (26 of Fyffe): Possession of Controlled Substance (x3), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree

Cristen Roberts (35 of Higdon): Public Intoxication

Elida Rodriges (24 of Albertville): Warrant for an Outside Agency (Photo not provided by the sheriff’s office)

Terry Swearengin (32 of Guntersville): Warrant for an Outside Agency

Adam Dakota Earl Teague (26 of Collinsville): Failure to Appear Warrants, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Travis Townsend (50 of Dutton): Warrant for an Outside Agency

Jeffery Vinson (47 of Albertville): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree, Outstanding Traffic Warrants (x3)

“Our guys did a great job keeping our roads safe on Monday night! They got a lot of dangerous drugs and criminals off of our roadways. We’ll be having more of these operations in the future,” Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release.

“Saturations are a great tool to help keep criminal activity in check and our roadways safer for law-abiding citizens. This is just the start of what we are planning this summer!”