20 arrested in DeKalb County saturation operation

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 20 people were arrested on a variety of charges during a Monday saturation operation in the county.
Deputies, investigators and narcotics agents were part of the increased patrols in Cartersville, Ider, Henagar, Powell, Geraldine, Crossville, Painter, Whiton, and Kilpatrick, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman
Here are the names of the people who were arrested and their charges:
Sledge Ashia (28 of Trenton, Georgia): Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
Jessica Bachelor (33 of Albertville): Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 4th Degree
Donald Baldwin (45 of Dawson): Outstanding Warrant for Marshall County
Pamela Baldwin (37 of Langston): Outstanding Warrant in DeKalb County
Darrick Betz (45 of Dawson): Failure to Appear Warrants (x2)
Amber Bradshaw (23 of Cedar Bluff): Failure to Appear Warrants
Joel Contreras (28 of Albertville): Warrant for Resisting Arrest, Warrant for Disorderly Conduct, Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
Alex Corona (28 of Albertville): Warrant for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Amber Cornelius (40 of Dawson): Failure to Appear Warrant for Forgery (x5)
Preston Early (35 of Flat Rock): Warrant for an Outside Agency
Francisco Miquel Manuel (18 of Fort Payne): DUI - Alcohol
Carla Osteen (36 of Dawson): DUI – Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brooklyn Richards (26 of Albertville): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Richey (26 of Fyffe): Possession of Controlled Substance (x3), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree
Cristen Roberts (35 of Higdon): Public Intoxication
Elida Rodriges (24 of Albertville): Warrant for an Outside Agency (Photo not provided by the sheriff’s office)
Terry Swearengin (32 of Guntersville): Warrant for an Outside Agency
Adam Dakota Earl Teague (26 of Collinsville): Failure to Appear Warrants, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
Travis Townsend (50 of Dutton): Warrant for an Outside Agency
Jeffery Vinson (47 of Albertville): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree, Outstanding Traffic Warrants (x3)
“Our guys did a great job keeping our roads safe on Monday night! They got a lot of dangerous drugs and criminals off of our roadways. We’ll be having more of these operations in the future,” Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release.
“Saturations are a great tool to help keep criminal activity in check and our roadways safer for law-abiding citizens. This is just the start of what we are planning this summer!”