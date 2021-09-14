2-year-old run over, killed in accidental tragedy in Marshall County

A 2-year-old child died this weekend after being accidentally run over.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office called the incident a "tragic accident" that took place Saturday night.

Officials say Ivan Aguilar wandered out the front door unnoticed. The mother's boyfriend went to move his truck. When he returned inside, they noticed the child was missing. While searching, they both went to look outside when the mother found her son underneath the truck.

The coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed.

A GoFundMe was set up for Ivan after the incident.

It reads, "Ivan was a very happy and loving baby born in February 2020. He always loved everyone and made everyday just a bit brighter. Ivan was always snacking on something and laughing in between. We, the family, ask for thoughts and prayers for not only him but his mother, aunts, uncles, grandmothers, and everyone in between that had met and taken care of this wonderful baby. His passing was the most unexpected and devastating event for everyone involved."

Ivan will be laid to rest Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.