2-year-old child fatally shot in Birmingham

Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound at an apartment in Birmingham.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 2:32 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound at an apartment in Birmingham.

While relatives are telling news outlets that the child got hold of a gun and shot himself Wednesday morning, police say they haven't determined how the child was shot.

Birmingham fire medics arrived at the scene but didn't take the child for treatment. Police Capt. James Jackson says detectives are trying to determine exactly what occurred.

The child's parents are being questioned by investigators.

