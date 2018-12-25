Clear

2 women sought after a north Huntsville home was shot multiple times

Homeowners sweep broken glass after shots were fired into the residence on Wilkenson Drive early Tuesday morning. Huntsville Police said no one was home when the shots were fired. Homeowners sweep broken glass after shots were fired into the residence on Wilkenson Drive early Tuesday morning. Huntsville Police said no one was home when the shots were fired.

Huntsville Police said the two suspects and the homeowner know each other.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 7:16 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A north Huntsville man was busy sweeping broken glass from his door on Christmas morning. Beside the door frame was a bullet hole just below the house number.

Another hole shattered the large window that faced the street, but that glass was still holding together.

The homeowner didn’t want to talk on camera, but told WAAY 31 he was glad he wasn’t at home when the bullets came flying in.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to Huntsville Police. They said after neighbors gave a description of the vehicle they saw in front of the home, the homeowner was able to offer possible identities of the shooters.

Investigators said there were two women who shot at the home who are known to both the homeowner and police.

So far, no arrests have been made. WAAY 31 will update this story when that changes.

