2 women arrested after DeKalb County car chase, meth bust

Two women have been charged after “a significant amount of methamphetamine” was found after a Wednesday night car chase.

Tyler Pruett, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the driver, Chasity Summerford, 38, of Flat Rock was charged with attempting to elude, two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, use of false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pruett said the passenger, Amber Turner, 31, of Flat Rock was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of County Roads 155 and 169 for a headlight violation about 11 p.m. During the course of the stop, it was discovered that the vehicle had a switched tag. The driver also presented false identification, Pruett said.

While investigating the occupants, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and the pursuit crossed into Jackson County, he said

Later, near the intersection of Highways 117 and 71, the vehicle abruptly turned into a yard; throwing Turner out while trying to exit the vehicle. Summerford was caught after a brief foot pursuit and Turner was found hiding in the woods, Pruett said.

Approximately one gram of methamphetamine was found near the passenger and a 10 grams were discovered in the vehicle after a search was conducted.

Both women are being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center.