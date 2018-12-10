ELMORE, Ala. (AP) - Two women are charged with taking drugs into an Alabama prison while visiting male inmates.
The Department of Corrections says 46-year-old Delicia Sweet of Enterprise was arrested Sunday after an officer at Staton prison in Elmore found her with a package containing marijuana. She was visiting an inmate at the time.
The agency says 51-year-old Donna Stewart of Brookwood was arrested after an officer found drugs on an inmate the woman was visiting. A statement from prison officials says the woman admitted giving the marijuana to the man.
Both women are charged with promoting prison contraband, and Sweet also is charged with marijuana possession. Court records aren't yet available to show whether either Sweet or Stewart has an attorney.
Related Content
- 2 woman charged with taking drugs into prison
- Athens woman facing drug trafficking charges
- Woman charged with using drugs while pregnant
- Boaz woman charged with drugging 5-year-old
- Decatur woman arrested on drug, shoplifting charges
- Decatur woman charged with using drugs while pregnant
- Etowah woman charged with using drugs while pregnant
- Florence woman charged with using drugs while pregnant
- Florence woman charged with giving drugs to juvenile
- Two arrested on drug charges