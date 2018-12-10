Clear
2 woman charged with taking drugs into prison

Both women are charged with promoting prison contraband

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:33 PM
Posted By: AP

ELMORE, Ala. (AP) - Two women are charged with taking drugs into an Alabama prison while visiting male inmates.

The Department of Corrections says 46-year-old Delicia Sweet of Enterprise was arrested Sunday after an officer at Staton prison in Elmore found her with a package containing marijuana. She was visiting an inmate at the time.

The agency says 51-year-old Donna Stewart of Brookwood was arrested after an officer found drugs on an inmate the woman was visiting. A statement from prison officials says the woman admitted giving the marijuana to the man.

Both women are charged with promoting prison contraband, and Sweet also is charged with marijuana possession. Court records aren't yet available to show whether either Sweet or Stewart has an attorney.

