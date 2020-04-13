2 troopers, 2 civilians hurt in Madison County, Huntsville motorcycle pursuit

Two Alabama State Troopers and two civilians were hurt and taken to the hospital after a chase in Madison County.

About 3 p.m. Monday, troopers were in pursuit of a motorcycle, said Trooper Derek Campbell, spokesman.

He said the pursuit began on Hwy. 72 in Madison County.

The crash took place at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue in Huntsville.

The pursuit and chase are under investigation.

