2 teenagers killed in rollover wreck in Cullman County

Two teenagers were killed in a wreck over the weekend in Cullman County.

Alabama State Troopers say the single-vehicle wreck happened at 8:47 p.m. on Sunday. They say a car driven by a 17-year-old from Holly Pond left the roadway on Cullman County 700 and overturned.

The 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger from Blountsville were ejected from the car. They died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.