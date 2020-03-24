2 suspects arrested for attempted murder in Scottsboro shooting

Two men are being held in the Jackson County Jail for attempted murder.

The Scottsboro Police Department says around 6:40 p.m. Monday, it received a call about a shooting in the 100 Block of Happiness Drive. Officers found at the scene that multiple bullets had been fired into an occupied dwelling, but no one was injured.

The department says officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 Block of West Stewart Road and found Chad Chubb, Jr., 22, of Chattanooga and Cody Wordlaw, 27, of Stevenson.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with three counts of attempt to commit murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and possession of marijuana second degree. Chubb is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they recovered a handgun, drugs and money.

Chubb’s bond is $160,300. Wordlaw’s bond is $155,300.