Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

2 suspects arrested for attempted murder in Scottsboro shooting

Chad Chubb, Jr. (left) and Cody Wordlaw (right)

The Scottsboro Police Department says around 6:40 p.m. Monday, it received a call about a shooting in the 100 Block of Happiness Drive.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 1:12 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two men are being held in the Jackson County Jail for attempted murder.

The Scottsboro Police Department says around 6:40 p.m. Monday, it received a call about a shooting in the 100 Block of Happiness Drive. Officers found at the scene that multiple bullets had been fired into an occupied dwelling, but no one was injured.

The department says officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 Block of West Stewart Road and found Chad Chubb, Jr., 22, of Chattanooga and Cody Wordlaw, 27, of Stevenson.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with three counts of attempt to commit murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and possession of marijuana second degree. Chubb is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they recovered a handgun, drugs and money.

Chubb’s bond is $160,300. Wordlaw’s bond is $155,300.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events