2 suspects arrested after high-speed chase in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says two suspects were arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office says a Decatur police officer clocked a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 31 in Flint, heading to Hartselle. Hartselle police were contacted and located the vehicle on Highway 31 N and Curry Street.



From @MorganSheriffOffice on Facebook From @MorganSheriffOffice on Facebook

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle failed to stop and led police on a chase. Morgan County deputies joined the pursuit and stopped the vehicle on Pearl Street in Hartselle.

The sheriff's office says once the vehicle stopped, the male driver jumped out and ran on foot. Officers and deputies chased him and soon found him hiding in the bedroom of a family member's home. He was identified as Justin Harold Callahan, 32, from Hartselle.

The sheriff's office says Callahan had multiple misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant with the department. He was arrested by Decatur police and is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.

A passenger, 39-year-old Christy Davis from Decatur, was arrested on outstanding warrants with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.