2 sought in Madison County liquor store robberies

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in two business robberies.

Robert Willis Brown, 36, and Alaedra Stegar, 20, are suspects in the Wednesday robbery of Windmill Beverage on Winchester Road and another robbery at Beverage Depot on University Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle used during the commission of both robberies was located and impounded.

Anyone with information on the two is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 256-533-8820.