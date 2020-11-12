2 shot in Owens Cross Roads, investigation underway

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Owens Cross Roads.

There are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman.

The sheriff's office said one subject went to the home of the other, they got in a fight, and shot each other.

Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Webster said the shooting took place on Old Hwy. 431 in Owens Cross Roads.

