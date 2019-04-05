2 sent to the hospital, 1 to jail after fight at Albertville saw mill

Jessica Stansbury lives right by Industrial Road in Albertville. It's an area that is spread out, and she says people tend to keep to themselves.

"We're peaceful, we're quiet around here," said Stansbury.

She was surprised to learn about the events on Wednesday at the saw mill. Albertville police say they responded to a possible stabbing. When they got there, they found 3 employees had gotten in a physical fight over an air hose.

Police say one employee threw a large bolt, hitting the other in the face. That employee drew a knife to protect himself, and then began slashing at his attackers. When police got there, they found one guy with a broken jaw. Another was in the parking lot with stab wounds.

"Shocked...Completely shocked," said Stansbury.

WAAY 31 reached out to the saw mill, Southern Parallel Forest Products, but they did not provide a comment. Police say more arrests could be on the way.