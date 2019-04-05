Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 sent to the hospital, 1 to jail after fight at Albertville saw mill

Jason Smith is in the Marshall County Jail, and two of his co-workers are in the hospital with serious wounds.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Jessica Stansbury lives right by Industrial Road in Albertville. It's an area that is spread out, and she says people tend to keep to themselves.

"We're peaceful, we're quiet around here," said Stansbury.

She was surprised to learn about the events on Wednesday at the saw mill. Albertville police say they responded to a possible stabbing. When they got there, they found 3 employees had gotten in a physical fight over an air hose.

Police say one employee threw a large bolt, hitting the other in the face. That employee drew a knife to protect himself, and then began slashing at his attackers. When police got there, they found one guy with a broken jaw. Another was in the parking lot with stab wounds.

"Shocked...Completely shocked," said Stansbury.

WAAY 31 reached out to the saw mill, Southern Parallel Forest Products, but they did not provide a comment. Police say more arrests could be on the way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events