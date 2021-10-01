2 Sheffield police officers shot, 1 suspect shot in Muscle Shoals

Two Sheffield Police Department officers have been shot and a suspect has been shot in Muscle Shoals, according to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

There is no word on the conditions of the officers or the suspect.

Two patients were taken to Helen Keller Hospital and now are being transported to Huntsville Hospital.

One person is dead, he said.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque is on the scene.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department posted this on Facebook: "Large Police presence behind Southgate Mall and East Avalon Ave between John R St and Gusmus Ave. Please avoid the areas. ALL MSPD Officers are fine."

