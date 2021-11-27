Clear

2 people killed in Huntsville after three-vehicle wreck on I-565

Police have not yet identified the two people killed in the crash.

Posted: Nov 27, 2021 9:24 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2021 10:23 AM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Two people were killed and five people were transported to the hospital after an early morning three-vehicle wreck. 

Huntsville Police Department says the road is now closed between Westbound Highway 72 at the Sparkman exit and Eastbound I-565 at the Oakwood exit. The roadway is expected to reopen around 10 a.m., once the investigation is completed.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., at the eastbound interchange between I-565 and Highway 72.

Charges are expected, awaiting toxicology results. 

