2 people killed in Huntsville after three-vehicle wreck on I-565

Two people were killed and five people were transported to the hospital after an early morning three-vehicle wreck.

Police have not yet identified the two people killed in the crash.

Huntsville Police Department says the road is now closed between Westbound Highway 72 at the Sparkman exit and Eastbound I-565 at the Oakwood exit. The roadway is expected to reopen around 10 a.m., once the investigation is completed.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., at the eastbound interchange between I-565 and Highway 72.

Charges are expected, awaiting toxicology results.