Photo Gallery 3 Images
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says two people were injured in a wreck Tuesday at 8:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Ford Chapel Road in Harvest.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service, Don Webster, says one of the patients was taken to Huntsville Hospital with significant injuries. The other patient has minor injuries.
Harvest fire crews responded. The department says two vehicles were involved and there was entrapment in one vehicle. Crews were able to extricate the patient with hydraulic tools.
Related Content
- 2 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on Ford Chapel Road in Harvest
- Athens road closed after 2-vehicle wreck
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Ford Chapel Road to close for skybridge construction
- Sparkman High students return to class for first time since Ford Chapel Road was closed
- Two people injured in wreck at Old Railroad Bed Road and Highway 53
- Multiple people injured in Huntsville bus, dump truck wreck
- 6 people injured in wreck involving Huntsville city bus, SUV
- 1 dead, 2 injured in Owens Cross Roads wreck
- 1 injured in motorcycle wreck at Winchester Road, Moores Mill Road
- Danville man dies after 2-vehicle crash near Decatur
Scroll for more content...