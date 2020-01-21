Clear

2 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on Ford Chapel Road in Harvest

Credit: Harvest Fire "23 Nation" on Facebook

Two people were injured in the wreck in Harvest Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 9:47 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says two people were injured in a wreck Tuesday at 8:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Ford Chapel Road in Harvest.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service, Don Webster, says one of the patients was taken to Huntsville Hospital with significant injuries. The other patient has minor injuries. 

Harvest fire crews responded. The department says two vehicles were involved and there was entrapment in one vehicle. Crews were able to extricate the patient with hydraulic tools. 

