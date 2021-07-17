Clear

2 people hospitalized from wreck in South Huntsville

One of the victims is in serious condition.

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Huntsville Police are diverting traffic after responding to a crash involving entrapment in South Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed two people were hurt in the wreck. One of the victims is elderly man and is in serious condition. The other person has non life threatening injuries.

Both were taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. 

As of 3:30 p.m., Huntsville Police have all eastbound lanes of Cecil Ashburn blocked off. Westbound lanes are down to one lane. 

 

