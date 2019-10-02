2 people found dead in Athens

Clear
Posted: Oct 2, 2019 11:26 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead.

One person was found dead in a house and the other dead in a shed in the 22,000 block of Black Road near Looney Road, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

