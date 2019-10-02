2 people found dead in Athens

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead.
One person was found dead in a house and the other dead in a shed in the 22,000 block of Black Road near Looney Road, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
