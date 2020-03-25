Clear
2 people displaced, cat dead after Madison house fire

Officials are unsure how the fire started.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:08 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two people are displaced after a fire at a home on Rainbow Drive in Madison Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic. The 911 call came in around 7:50 a.m., and crews arrived within four minutes. Madison Fire and police responded.

Officials are unsure how the fire started. An investigator is at the scene.

A cat was killed in the fire.

