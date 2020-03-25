Two people are displaced after a fire at a home on Rainbow Drive in Madison Wednesday morning.
The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic. The 911 call came in around 7:50 a.m., and crews arrived within four minutes. Madison Fire and police responded.
Officials are unsure how the fire started. An investigator is at the scene.
A cat was killed in the fire.
Related Content
- 2 people displaced, cat dead after Madison house fire
- Two people displaced in morning house fire
- Kitchen fire displaces Madison County family
- Fire displaces three from Madison County home
- Family of 10 displaced after house fire
- 4 displaced after house fire in Huntsville
- 2 displaced in Huntsville house fire
- Residents displaced, dog dies in Madison apartment fire
- Huntsville fire: 2 displaced after shed fire reaches house
- Late night apartment fire displaces seven people, including children
Scroll for more content...