2 people dead in Lauderdale County house fire

Law enforcement officials in Lauderdale County say 2 people are dead after a Thursday morning house fire.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 10:42 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry, Josh Rayburn

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the fire took place on County Road 67.

The call came in about 5:45 a.m.

Lexington police said two people died and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

The Lexington and Anderson volunteer fire departments are on the scene, in addition to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

Lexington, Elgin, Greenhill, Center Star, Anderson, and Killen volunteer fire departments all responded to the fire.

