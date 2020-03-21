2 people critically injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the wreck happened at the intersection of Danville Road and Nelson Private Drive around 3 o'clock.

Two medical helicopters responded to the scene and transported two of the victims who were in critical condition, according to deputies.

Neel and Punkin Center Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene along with MCSO deputies and Lifeguard paramedics.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. Danville Road is closed while crews are working the scene.