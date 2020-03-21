Clear
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 131 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2 people critically injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Full Story

2 people critically injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said two people were air lifted from the scene due to the severity of their injuries. (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said two people were air lifted from the scene due to the severity of their injuries. (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they were taken to the hospital by medical helicopters.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the wreck happened at the intersection of Danville Road and Nelson Private Drive around 3 o'clock.

Two medical helicopters responded to the scene and transported two of the victims who were in critical condition, according to deputies.

Neel and Punkin Center Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene along with MCSO deputies and Lifeguard paramedics.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. Danville Road is closed while crews are working the scene. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events