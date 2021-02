Two people were hurt in a wreck on Memorial Parkway near English Drive early Thursday evening.

Huntsville police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services are on scene.

One of the people who was hurt is in critical condition, said Don Webster, HEMSI spokesperson.

Huntsville police sent an alert around 6:15 p.m. saying that the southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are shut down between Henderson Run Boulevard and English Drive.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.