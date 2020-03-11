2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee, bringing state total to 9

Two more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tennessee on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to nine. One new case was confirmed in Davidson County. Another was confirmed in Williamson County.
For more information from the Tennessee Department of Health, click here.
