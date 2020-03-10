2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee, bringing state total to 6

Two more cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Tennessee, bring the total number of cases in the state to six.
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the additional cases in two men in Middle Tennessee.
Officials say the overall risk to the public remains low as the virus is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the U.S.
Currently, no cases have been confirmed in Alabama.
