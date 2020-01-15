Construction project near Sparkman High School closing road for 2 months

Madison County Schools said it needs to shut a road down to finish a multi-million dollar project at Sparkman High School.

The district is adding a new fine arts center and sky bridge so students don’t have to cross Ford Chapel Road. The district and sheriff's office plan on closing the road for 8 weeks starting this weekend.

Saylor Cuzzort, a senior at the school, said she's crossed Ford Chapel Road countless times during her years at the school.

"It’s definitely not convenient having to adjust to the weather year-round and worrying about rain and walking through puddles,” she said.

The sky bridge is part of a $17 million project. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it will make the area safer.

"With this being done, it’s going to save taxpayers money and the overall safety of our kids is our number one priority," said Brent Patterson, sheriff's office spokesman.

Madison County schools said students have been crossing the road for 10 years, and Patterson shared the sheriff's office has a crossing guard for students any time school is in session.

The sheriff's office said a school resource officer does not work the crosswalk, but an off-duty deputy gets paid to work at it, so the project will save the district money.

The road closure will force some school traffic and people who live in the area to find a new route.

"For the people that are having to go different ways it will probably be a traffic back up but just leave a little earlier," said Cuzzort.

The sheriff's office warned no one should be using the school's parking lot to get around the road closure.

"We don’t want people in and out of these parking lots cutting corners because we’ve got kids in these parking lots and we don’t want that to happen," Patterson added.

The road closure begins Saturday. The road is expected to reopen March 2.

The sky bridge won't be open until sometime in fall of 2020.