Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighters respond to house fire on Hampton Lane in Colbert County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 men shot dead in east Alabama, third man wounded

One man was found dead in a parking lot and a second one on a porch.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 9:59 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - Two men have been gunned down in an east Alabama apartment complex, with a third man wounded.

Police say the shootings happened Tuesday in Phenix City. One man was found dead in a parking lot and a second one on a porch.

Two other men were detained at the apartment complex and taken in for questioning, including one who had a gunshot wound. Police say that man was taken to a hospital and the wound did not appear life-threatening.

Police have not named either of the dead men, or the men who were detained.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events