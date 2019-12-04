2 men shot dead in east Alabama, third man wounded

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - Two men have been gunned down in an east Alabama apartment complex, with a third man wounded.

Police say the shootings happened Tuesday in Phenix City. One man was found dead in a parking lot and a second one on a porch.

Two other men were detained at the apartment complex and taken in for questioning, including one who had a gunshot wound. Police say that man was taken to a hospital and the wound did not appear life-threatening.

Police have not named either of the dead men, or the men who were detained.