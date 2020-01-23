2 men indicted for 2017 murder of teenager found in the Tennessee River

Two men were indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury and charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl back in 2017.

Eugene Dedrederick Collyear, 58, and Chandler Herring, 21, were indicted last week by the Grand Jury.

Both men are charged with murder.

Rose Ellen Jones' body was found in the Tennessee River on Aug. 16, 2017, and was positively identified two days later. Investigators still have not released the cause of death in the investigation.

Herring was released from jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records. Collyear has been in jail since his intial arrest on January 11, 2018.

Collyear also faces a charge of second-degree assault. Court documents state he cut a man with a knife. The court dates for that charge line up with those for his murder charge, but records don't state if or how the two charges may be related.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on March 18, 2020. Their trials are scheduled for April 20, 2020.

NOTE: A mugshot of Chandler Herring has not been made available.