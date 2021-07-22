UPDATE: Both Franklin County Jail escaped inmates captured, found hiding near limestone quarry

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says escaped inmates Timothy Kyle Sawyer and William Messer are back in custody.

He said they were hiding near a limestone quarry and found wet and muddy.

Oliver said they were able to escape by going though a crack at the bottom of a roll-up door.

He said both will be formally charged with escape.

From earlier:

Law enforcement officers are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Franklin County Jail Thursday morning.

Timothy Kyle Sawyer, 29, and William Messer, 34, escaped from the jail on Walnut Gate Road about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

They were last seen heading toward MS Industries on foot wearing green and white striped jail uniforms.

The sheriff’s office says if you see the escapees that you should not approach them.

Call 911 or the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office at (256) 332-8820 to immediately notify officers.

Messer is in jail for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years, sodomy, and burglary. His bond is $20,000.

Sawyer is in jail for aggravated child abuse-family and destruction of property by a prisoner. He has a $1 million bond.