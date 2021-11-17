Clear

2 men charged in Huntsville murder

Mannery Fletcher and Edward Pugh

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Two men face murder charges after a Huntsville police say a fight led to a death.

Mannery Fletcher, 32, and Edward Pugh, 32, both were charged with murder related to the death of Christopher Martin, 54.

The Huntsville Police Department said officers responded to an apartment in the 4,500 block of Foster Avenue about 8 a.m. Saturday. They found Martin dead inside.

"Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe the victim and suspects were acquaintances, and a physical altercation led to Martin’s death,” police said in a news release.

