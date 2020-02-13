2 men arrested for running illegal gambling operation out of Decatur gas station

Two Decatur men are charged with running an illegal gambling operation out of a gas station.

Decatur police say they received complaints from citizens about an illegal gambling operation at the Sunoco in the 100-block of 14th Street SW.

On Monday, investigators conducted an undercover operation at the business. The owner, Ameen Alhubaishi, and an employee, Sakher Saef, were arrested.

The department says investigators seized five gambling machines from the business.

Alhubaishi and Saef were booked in the Morgan County Jail for promoting gambling. Bond was set at $300 for each suspect.