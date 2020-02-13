Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

2 men arrested for running illegal gambling operation out of Decatur gas station

Ameen Alhubaishi (left) and Sakher Saef (right)

Police arrested Ameen Alhubaishi and Sakher Saef for promoting gambling.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Two Decatur men are charged with running an illegal gambling operation out of a gas station.

Decatur police say they received complaints from citizens about an illegal gambling operation at the Sunoco in the 100-block of 14th Street SW.

On Monday, investigators conducted an undercover operation at the business. The owner, Ameen Alhubaishi, and an employee, Sakher Saef, were arrested.

The department says investigators seized five gambling machines from the business.

Alhubaishi and Saef were booked in the Morgan County Jail for promoting gambling. Bond was set at $300 for each suspect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events