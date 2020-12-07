2 men arrested after more than a kilo of meth seized in DeKalb County

Two men are charged and more arrests are possible after more than a kilo of meth was seized in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency members and Homeland Security intercepted a package on Dec. 2 that was being mailed to a home on County Road 337 in Geraldine.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than a kilo of meth was found inside that package.

Rafael Osorio-Ramos, 20, of Albertville was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He was booked in the DeKalb County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Alabama Highway 68 and County Road 48 in Collinsville. They seized nearly 60 grams of meth, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

John Wesley Crow, 46, of Collinsville is charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, carrying concealed weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a news release about the arrests, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said "This is a prime example of how far people will go to get drugs into our communities. But this is also reassuring to the law-abiding citizens of our county on how far our Drug Task Force agents go to stop this poison to getting into the hands of our youth."