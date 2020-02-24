2 killed in DeKalb County when car collides with Mack truck

Two people were killed when a Nissan Altima collided with a Mack tractor-trailer on Monday in DeKalb County.
Emily Rae Denham, 19, of Dutton and Cody Austin Martin, 20, of Pisgah were killed when the 2015 Altima that Denham was driving hit the truck, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 75 at the intersection of DeKalb County 400 in the Lakeview Community, troopers said.
Denham and Martin were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
