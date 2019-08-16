2 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Alabama State University

Authorities say two men have been killed and three others injured in a shooting near the campus of Alabama State University.
Montgomery police Sgt. Jarrett Williams tells the Montgomery Advertiser that the shooting occurred Thursday night.
Williams says a man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital. Both had been shot. Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds, while another man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the shooting or if there are any suspects.
