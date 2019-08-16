Clear
2 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Alabama State University

Montgomery Police responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of N. University Drive. They found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 4:23 AM
Posted By: AP

Authorities say two men have been killed and three others injured in a shooting near the campus of Alabama State University.

Montgomery police Sgt. Jarrett Williams tells the Montgomery Advertiser that the shooting occurred Thursday night.

Williams says a man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital. Both had been shot. Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds, while another man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the shooting or if there are any suspects.

