2 killed, 2 hurt in three-vehicle DeKalb County crash

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Robin Darrell Anderson, 47, of Arab was killed about 3:40 p.m. when the 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving was struck head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Seay, 36, of Rainsville, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Anderson, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

A passenger with Anderson, Hannah Danielle Moon, 23, of Arab was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger in the 2018 Ford F-150, Kellie Denise Anderson, 46, of Arab was injured and taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center South.

Troopers said Seay was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

The driver and passenger of a third vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, were not injured.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 75, one mile south of Fyffe.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway.