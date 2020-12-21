2 killed, 1 hurt in Lauderdale County crash

Two people were killed and one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lauderdale County.

The crash occurred when the 2016 Toyota Prius driven by Mary Emily Montgomery Smith, 53, of Florence left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree about 10:56 a.m. on Lauderdale County 11 about six miles northwest of Petersville, Alabama State Troopers said.

Smith was pronounced dead at North Alabama Medical Center. The front-seat passenger, Gaius Wayne Crakaal, 49, of Florence was flown to Huntsville Hospital and pronounced deceased by hospital staff, troopers said.

A second passenger, a 15-year-old, was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

None of the occupants were using seat belts, troopers said.

The accident remains under investigation.