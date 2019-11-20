2 injured in wrecks at Airport Road, Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

Two people were injured in wrecks Wednesday morning at Airport Road and Memorial Parkway.

One person was seriously injured in one of the wrecks and was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services. He says the call came in at 7:42 a.m., and the patient's injuries are not life threatening.

Another person was injured in a different wreck in the same area. According to Webster, they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.