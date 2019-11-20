Two people were injured in wrecks Wednesday morning at Airport Road and Memorial Parkway.
One person was seriously injured in one of the wrecks and was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services. He says the call came in at 7:42 a.m., and the patient's injuries are not life threatening.
Another person was injured in a different wreck in the same area. According to Webster, they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Related Content
- 2 injured in wrecks at Airport Road, Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
- Huntsville police: Wreck on South Memorial Parkway causes traffic delays
- Pedestrian hit, killed in wreck on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
- Wreck blocks portion of Memorial Parkway at Hobbs Road
- Video: Wreck blocks lanes on Memorial Parkway
- Three injured in Memorial Parkway crash
- Huntsville police close lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to wreck
- Southbound Memorial Parkway closed at Redstone Road
- Lanes reopen on Memorial Parkway following three-vehicle wreck
- All lanes along Memorial Parkway open after wreck
Scroll for more content...