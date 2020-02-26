2 in custody for breaking into and stealing from an Albertville home

Two suspects are in custody for stealing from an Albertville home.

Albertville police say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the victim came home to find a white car sitting behind their home in the 5000 block of Rose Road. The department says they began blowing their car horn, and two people ran from the home into the woods.

Albertville police and deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded. Police say the suspects, Elizabeth Andrews and Nathaniel Benefield, were found hiding in the woods and taken into custody.

The police department says it recovered a TV, more electronics and clothing, which were returned to the homeowner.

Andrews and Benefield are in the Albertville City Jail and will be transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office when the investigation is complete.