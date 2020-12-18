2 in custody after Russellville police chase goes into Mississippi and back to Alabama

Two suspects are in custody after a chase with Russellville police that went from Alabama into Mississippi and back to Franklin County.

The police department says at approximately 12:05 p.m. Thursday, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle entering the Russellville City Limits. They made contact with the vehicle, which was driven by a man and held a female passenger, and tried to stop it.

A chase began on U.S. Highway 43 near Lawrence Street and continued down Highway 24 into Mississippi. From there, the chase reached the Interstate 22 corridor, came back into Alabama through Marion County and ended in Franklin County in Spruce Pine.

The driver crashed and he and the passenger abandoned the vehicle, according to police. They were found in a wooded area and taken into custody.

Joshua Thomas Henson, 30, of Sheffield and Diana Marlene Oconnor, 25, of Russellville are charged with receiving stolen property first degree and receiving stolen property second degree.

Russellville police say additional charges are expected.