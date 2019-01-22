Athens police have arrested two people and charged them with 82 counts of encoded data fraud.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Juhl Frederik and Viorel Florinel Ivanica were arrested Saturday. Bank personnel alerted officers to a theft occurring at a Hwy. 72 East location.
When officers Mac McWhorter and Sgt. Daniel McNatt arrived they found Frederik and Ivanica with 82 credit type cards, said Johnson, who did not release the name of the bank.
The information on the cards had been changed, and this allowed the suspects to obtain cash from the ATM. Both suspects were interviewed by Investigators Johnathan Caldwell and Jarrod Smith. The suspects were booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail, Johnson said.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
Related Content
- 2 in Athens arrested, charged with 82 counts of data fraud
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
- Three men arrested on drug, theft charges in Athens
- Two Athens brothers arrested on drug-related charges
- Investigators arrest Athens man on 5 charges, bond at $20,000
- Burt Reynolds dies at 82
- Athens woman charged with lying about robbery
- Athens woman facing drug trafficking charges
- Athens man charged with drug trafficking
- Man charged after Athens apartment complex shooting