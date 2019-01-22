2 in Athens arrested, charged with 82 counts of data fraud

Athens police have arrested two people and charged them with 82 counts of encoded data fraud.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Juhl Frederik and Viorel Florinel Ivanica were arrested Saturday. Bank personnel alerted officers to a theft occurring at a Hwy. 72 East location.

When officers Mac McWhorter and Sgt. Daniel McNatt arrived they found Frederik and Ivanica with 82 credit type cards, said Johnson, who did not release the name of the bank.

The information on the cards had been changed, and this allowed the suspects to obtain cash from the ATM. Both suspects were interviewed by Investigators Johnathan Caldwell and Jarrod Smith. The suspects were booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail, Johnson said.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.