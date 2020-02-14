2 hurt in Hartselle crash

Two drivers were transported to the hospital Friday night after a collision involving two vehicles in Hartselle.
Hartselle police and fire responded to Main Street East near the intersection of Roan Road about 8 p.m. Friday.
The drivers, a man and a woman, were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
