2 hurt in Hartselle crash

Two drivers were transported to the hospital Friday night after what is believed to be a head-on collision in Hartselle.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Two drivers were transported to the hospital Friday night after a collision involving two vehicles in Hartselle.

Hartselle police and fire responded to Main Street East near the intersection of Roan Road about 8 p.m. Friday.

The drivers, a man and a woman, were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

