2 hospitalized after overnight shooting

Two people are hospitalized after an overnight shooting early Tuesday morning in Huntsville.

It happened at a home on the 6100 block of Blue Spring road and Bateson street. A Huntsville police officer on scene told us the call came in at 1:35 this morning. Four people were at home at the time of the shooting.

A man and a woman were taken to Huntsville hospital. Right now, its not clear how bad their injuries are.

Police are searching for the suspect. They believe that person left in a car. Officers told WAAY 31 multiple rounds hit the house, and it was a possible retaliation shooting.

Police are documenting the scene while waiting for an investigator.