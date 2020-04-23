2 hikers missing at Walls of Jericho trail in Jackson County

Two hikers are missing on Thursday at the Walls of Jericho trail in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says the hikers have been missing for 36 hours. Rescue crews are near the horse trailers and hiking trails.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crews are looking for a man in his thirties from Talladega County who is possibly with a female. The department says family members say they were taking pictures Tuesday afternoon, and they haven’t heard from them since then.
Authorities are not releasing the hikers’ names currently. They say a car was found during the search.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
