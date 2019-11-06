Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Lanes closed on northbound Research Park Boulevard due to vehicle fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 held in slaying of son of Alabama prosecutor

Authorities say two people are in custody following the slaying of the son of an Alabama prosecutor.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: AP

MOODY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two people are in custody following the slaying of the son of an Alabama prosecutor.

Sheriff's officials told a news conference that 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon was killed Tuesday night. Harmon was the son of District Attorney Lyle Harmon, who serves as the chief prosecutor in the county just east of Birmingham.

News outlets report Harmon was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a car at an exit off Interstate 20.

Sheriff Billy Murray says an investigation continues. He didn't release the names of the people arrested after a manhunt.

Authorities haven't said what might have led to the shooting, which happened in Moody.

Officials say Murray was a community college student and a member of the Alabama Air National Guard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events