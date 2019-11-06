2 held in slaying of son of Alabama prosecutor

MOODY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two people are in custody following the slaying of the son of an Alabama prosecutor.

Sheriff's officials told a news conference that 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon was killed Tuesday night. Harmon was the son of District Attorney Lyle Harmon, who serves as the chief prosecutor in the county just east of Birmingham.

News outlets report Harmon was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a car at an exit off Interstate 20.

Sheriff Billy Murray says an investigation continues. He didn't release the names of the people arrested after a manhunt.

Authorities haven't said what might have led to the shooting, which happened in Moody.

Officials say Murray was a community college student and a member of the Alabama Air National Guard.