2 face multiple charges after Morgan County sheriff finds meth, heroin

Two people are in jail after methamphetamine, heroin and more were found in a Morgan County home.

Brandon Ted Dunaway, 40, and Hope Campbell Jones, 42, both of Somerville, were arrested Tuesday after Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and drug task force agents served a search warrant at 31 Cotaco Road.

During the search of the residence, office spokesman Mike Swafford said agents recovered drug paraphernalia including drug baggies, scales, pipes, and syringes.

They also recovered a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine and a brown, powdery substance that tested positive as heroin, Swafford said.

Dunaway is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in the Morgan County Jail with a $7,300 bond.

Jones is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the County Jail without incident.

Jones is in jail with a $2,300 bond.